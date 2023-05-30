KTR fears gross injustice to South India in delimitation of LS seats

He said that the southern states were at the forefront in not only population control but also in all kinds of human development indicators. He pointed out that the southern states with only 18 per cent population contribute to 35 per cent of the national gross domestic product.



BRS working president said that the southern states, which are contributing so much to the national economic development and the development of the country, should not lose their importance in the future due to the inappropriate Lok Sabha delimitation method.



He stressed the need for hearing the voices of the southern states who are suffering serious injustice instead of benefitting from their progressive policies.



KTR called on leaders and people of the southern states to rise above politics and speak out against the injustice.