Kuki leader’s house razed after lifting blockade

A day after the blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) was lifted, Kuki National Organisation (KNO) leader and spokesperson, Seilen Haokip’s house in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was burnt down,

On Sunday, the KNO and United People’s Front (UPF) had jointly announced the lifting of the blockade on the highway, considered to be the lifeline of Manipur, keeping in view Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the state and alleviate the plight of people in general”.

Police suspect that a small section of the people belonging to the Kuki-Zomi community, who did not support the withdrawal of the blockade, might be involved in the incident that took place on Monday night.

Haokip told the media that there was no one inside his residence in Songpi when “some miscreants set fire to the house".