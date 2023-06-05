Kuki militant camp burnt, after attacks on abandoned houses and gunfight

Irate villagers set ablaze an abandoned camp at Sugnu in Manipur's Kakching district, where militants from the United Kuki Liberation Front(UKLF) were staying after signing a peace accord with the government, police said on Monday.

The villagers were venting their anger after militants burnt down at least 100 abandoned houses including the residence of Sugnu Congress MLA K Ranjit at Serou in Kakching district on Saturday midnight.

There had been almost round-the-clock exchange of fire between militants and security forces for the last two days, the police said.

On Sunday before the arson attack, combined forces of state police including the India Reserve Battalion, and Border Security Force along with village volunteers had fought a gun battle with militants at the Nazareth camp which led to the militants fleeing their camp.