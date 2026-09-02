Kuki-Zo MLAs attend Manipur Assembly in person for first time since 2023 violence

In a significant development amid Manipur’s prolonged ethnic conflict, two Kuki-Zo legislators attended the Manipur Legislative Assembly session in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than three years, signalling a tentative step towards political engagement between communities divided by the violence.

The eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly began in Imphal on Wednesday, with Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen and Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip Hangshing physically present in the House.

Their return to the assembly comes more than three years after ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on 3 May, 2023. Since then, most Kuki-Zo legislators have largely stayed away from assembly proceedings in Imphal and have rarely travelled to the valley.

As he entered the Assembly complex, Kipgen said he was happy to return after a long gap.

Deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen, another Kuki-Zo legislator, joined the proceedings virtually.

Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh welcomed the physical presence of the two legislators, describing it as a positive development that could contribute to rebuilding trust and promoting peace.

“This is a good sign from the people’s representatives, and it is a welcome step,” the chief minister said.

Khemchand Singh said collective efforts by all sections of society would be necessary for Manipur to move towards peace and reconciliation. He also credited his government’s continued efforts to address outstanding issues and bridge the trust deficit between communities.

The chief minister reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive dialogue, reconciliation and restoring lasting peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state.