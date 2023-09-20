Kurmi’s railway blockade stir for ST status begins in Jharkhand amid heavy security

Trains under the jurisdiction of SER and ECoR will ply on their scheduled routes in parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha as an indefinite rail blockade called by Kurmi organisations from Wednesday has been withdrawn, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, at least 11 trains were cancelled and 12 others diverted on Tuesday under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER) and East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Jharkhand and Odisha, respectively, in view of the rail blockade, they said.

The South Eastern Railway had in a release issued on Tuesday said that “normal train services will be restored with immediate effect in view of the withdrawal of proposed agitation by the Kurmi community”.