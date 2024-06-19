Kuwait fire: Kerala CM writes to Modi on denial of permission to state health minister

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the issue of denial of political clearance to state Health Minister Veena George to travel to Kuwait to coordinate relief efforts following the fire incident in the Gulf nation.

The CM in his letter (dated June 15) has claimed that denial of the clearance "goes against the principles of cooperative federalism" and requested the prime minister to advise the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) to be "more responsive" in future to such requests.

Vijayan has said in the letter (made public on Wednesday), that it was "extremely unfortunate" that there was no response from the EAM to the request for political clearance and as a result George could not travel to Kuwait.

"Her presence in Kuwait would have helped substantially in liaisoning with the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, the team of officials and the Embassy. This could have provided mental relief and confidence to the families of those who were affected by the unforeseen tragedy," he said.