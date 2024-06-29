Ladakh: Five tank-bound soldiers swept away while crossing river

Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, drowned when their T-72 tank sank owing to flash floods in the Shyok river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area of Ladakh early on Saturday, 29 June, officials said.

The incident occurred near Mandir Morh during an exercise at around 1 am, the officials said. “On 28 June, 2024 night, while de-inducting from a military training activity, an Army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level.

“Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway,” a Leh-based Army PRO said in a statement.