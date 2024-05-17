We will continue movement for Ladakh till demands are met: Sonam Wangchuk

In March 2024, Leh, known for its breathtaking landscapes and monasteries, made headlines as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk led a 21-day fast in sub-zero temperatures seeking autonomy for Ladakh.

Thousands joined the Ramon Magsaysay Award winner whose life inspired actor Aamir Khan's character Rancho in the Bollywood blockbuster "3 Idiots".

After ending his fast on 26 March, Wangchuk began a sit-in which was called off on 10 May in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Though the government did not accede to the protesters' demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Wangchuk says the movement is anything but over.

"On one hand, land is going to corporations and on the other hand, China is capturing our land, thousands of square kilometres of land. People of the country need to understand our pain," Wangchuk told PTI.

"The Sixth Schedule is required to protect the mountains, glaciers and ecology. Though it is required in the whole country, mountains are ultra-sensitive. The use and throw philosophy of the present times, whether it is a plate or a river or a glacier... we don't want it for Ladakh or the nation," he said.

Wangchuk said that locals are concerned that in the absence of safeguards, their lands will be taken over by corporates and outsiders who may not respect the environment in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region.

"These glaciers are the source of water. This is Dev Bhoomi, you cannot pollute it," he added.