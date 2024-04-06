Sonam Wangchuk says Leh turned into war zone as Sec 144 comes into force

"LEH IS BEING TURNED INTO A WAR ZONE with disproportionate force, barricades, smoke grenades. Attempts to arrest peaceful youth leaders even singers continue. Seems they want to turn a most peaceful movement violent & then brand Ladakhis as anti-nationals. Govt seems worried only about Ladakh's effects on their votes and on mining lobbies... not the people here nor even national security. Let's raise our voice, let's make..."

This is the text from the latest X post by climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk describing the situation in the Ladakhi capital. On 27 March, Wangchuk had announced that the agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh would be intensified and a 'border march' would be held on 7 April in the eastern part of the Union territory to highlight ground realities, including alleged encroachments by China into Indian territory.

Tweeting in Wangchuk's support, the Congress put up a post in Hindi that also quoted the activist as saying, "Leh-Ladakh has been made a 'war zone'. The police also arrested the people who participated in our fast and took them to the police station, where they were asked to fill a bond. We feel that the situation here can go out of control at any time.