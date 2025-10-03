Ladakh violence: Wangchuk’s wife moves SC, seeks his immediate release

In her plea, filed through advocate Sarvam Ritam Khare, Angmo has challenged both the legality of Wangchuk’s detention and the decision to invoke the NSA against him. She has also demanded his immediate release.

Angmo alleged that she has not yet received a copy of the detention order, which she claims is a violation of due process. She further stated that she has been unable to contact Wangchuk since his arrest.

The Ladakh administration, meanwhile, has rejected allegations suggesting that Wangchuk’s detention was part of a “witch-hunt” or a “smokescreen” operation, asserting that the measures taken were lawful and necessary under the circumstances.

