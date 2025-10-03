Ladakh violence: Wangchuk’s wife moves SC, seeks his immediate release
Gitanjali Angmo alleges that she has not yet received a copy of the detention order, which she claims is a violation of due process
Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking her husband’s release, following his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).
Wangchuk was taken into custody on 26 September, just two days after protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory turned violent, leaving four people dead and 90 others injured. He is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.
In her plea, filed through advocate Sarvam Ritam Khare, Angmo has challenged both the legality of Wangchuk’s detention and the decision to invoke the NSA against him. She has also demanded his immediate release.
Angmo alleged that she has not yet received a copy of the detention order, which she claims is a violation of due process. She further stated that she has been unable to contact Wangchuk since his arrest.
The Ladakh administration, meanwhile, has rejected allegations suggesting that Wangchuk’s detention was part of a “witch-hunt” or a “smokescreen” operation, asserting that the measures taken were lawful and necessary under the circumstances.
