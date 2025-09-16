Ladki Bahin Yojana: Benefits of 1.25 lakh Marathwada women may be stopped

A large-scale verification drive has exposed irregularities in the implementation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana in Marathwada, leading to recommendations to stop benefits for nearly 1.25 lakh women.

According to official information, Anganwadi workers, on the instructions of the Centre, carried out a detailed survey across the eight districts of Marathwada. They were tasked with scrutinising applications from women above the age of 65, as well as identifying households where two or more women were receiving benefits under the scheme.

The exercise revealed that out of 1.33 lakh applications from women aged above 65 years, 40,228 were found ineligible. In addition, 4,09,072 applications were checked for duplication within households, leading to the recommendation to disqualify 84,709 women found to be availing benefits alongside other female members of the same family.