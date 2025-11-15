Delhi blast: Lajpat Rai market reopens, but traders say fear will delay return to normalcy

Lajpat Rai Market, one of Old Delhi’s busiest electronics hubs, reopened on Saturday after remaining shut for several days following the deadly blast near the Red Fort earlier this week. But traders say it may be days — if not weeks — before business and footfall return to normal.

The market had been largely closed since Monday’s explosion, which killed 13 people and led to heavy security restrictions across the area. Many shopkeepers kept their shutters down as police cordoned off the surrounding routes, and customers stayed away amid widespread fear.

Rakesh Kumar, who runs an electronics shop in the market, said he had arrived at his store only minutes before the incident. “I came here only two years ago, and that evening I was standing outside when three blasts happened,” he recalled. “The first one sounded like a normal CNG cylinder burst, the kind we hear sometimes. But the second was so loud that it felt like the ground had split.”

He said he saw a fireball after the third explosion. “It looked like the sun had suddenly risen outside. It must have been around 6.50 pm. At that moment, nearly a thousand people were inside the market,” he said.