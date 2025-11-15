Delhi blast: NIA arrests Al-Falah University medical student in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an MBBS student from Al-Falah University in Faridabad in connection with the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station earlier this week. The suspect, identified as Nisar Alam, was detained during a joint operation with the West Bengal Police in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Alam, whose family has been living in Ludhiana, Punjab, had travelled to Dalkhola with his mother and sister to attend a family function. Investigators traced his mobile phone location to the area, prompting NIA teams to move in on Friday.

He was initially taken to Islampur Police Station for questioning and later shifted to Siliguri in Darjeeling district. Officials said he is likely to be brought to Delhi on transit remand for further interrogation.