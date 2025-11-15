Delhi blast: NIA arrests Al-Falah University medical student in West Bengal
The accused was detained during a joint operation with the West Bengal Police in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an MBBS student from Al-Falah University in Faridabad in connection with the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station earlier this week. The suspect, identified as Nisar Alam, was detained during a joint operation with the West Bengal Police in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Alam, whose family has been living in Ludhiana, Punjab, had travelled to Dalkhola with his mother and sister to attend a family function. Investigators traced his mobile phone location to the area, prompting NIA teams to move in on Friday.
He was initially taken to Islampur Police Station for questioning and later shifted to Siliguri in Darjeeling district. Officials said he is likely to be brought to Delhi on transit remand for further interrogation.
Residents of Konal village, where Alam’s ancestral home is located, expressed shock over his arrest. Locals described him as polite and soft-spoken, saying they had never suspected any involvement in extremist activities.
Al-Falah University has been under intense scrutiny in recent days following the recovery of explosives and the deadly blast near Red Fort that left 12 people dead and dozens injured. Police teams have made several visits to the campus, questioning more than 50 doctors.
Investigators are focusing on three individuals — Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Shaheen Shahid and Dr Umar Mohammed — believed to be linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammed module suspected of orchestrating the attack.
The probe is continuing, with authorities working to uncover the full extent of the network behind the explosion.
With IANS inputs
