Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM, 11 other ministers take oath

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) President Lalduhoma was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Mizoram on Friday, 8 December.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and 11 other ministers, including seven cabinet ranks and four state ministers, at a function at the Raj Bhavan here.

Lalrinpuii is the lone woman minister in the 12-member council of ministry.

Seven of the 12 ministers are first-time winners.

The other ministers who took oath on Friday include, K. Sapdanga, Vanlalhlana, C. Lalsawivunga, Lalthansanga, Dr. Vanlalthlana, P.C. Vanlalruata, Lalrinpuii -- all cabinet ministers rank, F. Rodingliana, B. Lalchhanzova, Prof. Lalnilawma and Lalnghinglova Hmar -- all state ministers rank.