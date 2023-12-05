Mizoram polls: In a first, three women get elected to assembly

Mizoram scripted history on Monday, 4 December as for the first time, three women candidates were elected to the 40-member Assembly in one go.

Poll winner Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Lalrinpuii won from Lunglei East constituency and her party colleague and television presenter Baryl Vanneihsangi was elected from Aizawl South-3 seat.

Pravo Chakma of the Mizo National Front (MNF) won from West Tuipui seat.

Lalrinpuii and Chakma defeated their male Congress candidates while Baryl Vanneihsangi beat her MNF opponent.

With Christian-dominated (87 per cent) Mizo society being traditionally following by the patriarchal culture, Mizoram's main political parties hardly had nominated women candidates in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

In the 7 November Assembly elections, 174 candidates, including 16 women, fought the polls while in the last Assembly elections in 2018, a total of 209 candidates, including 18 women, contested.

In the 2013 assembly polls, 136 candidates including six women aspirants contested the polls.

None of the women candidates had won in the 2013 or the 2018 polls.

In Mizoram, the first woman elected to the legislature (Mizoram was elevated to Union Territory-status in 1972 with a 30-member legislature) was L. Thanmawii of People's Conference (PC), led by former Chief Minister Brig. T. Sailo (retd), from Serchhip constituency in 1978.