Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court frames charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi

A Delhi court on Monday formally framed charges against former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in the alleged land-for-jobs case linked to appointments made during his tenure at the Railways.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said charges had been framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, to which both pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on 27 February.

On 29 January, the court had granted liberty to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and some other accused to appear in person between 1 February and 28 February for formal framing of charges.

Earlier, on 9 January, the court had ordered framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, members of his family and others.