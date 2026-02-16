Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court frames charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi
Special court says accused plead not guilty; trial to proceed on conspiracy and corruption allegations
A Delhi court on Monday formally framed charges against former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in the alleged land-for-jobs case linked to appointments made during his tenure at the Railways.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne said charges had been framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, to which both pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on 27 February.
On 29 January, the court had granted liberty to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and some other accused to appear in person between 1 February and 28 February for formal framing of charges.
Earlier, on 9 January, the court had ordered framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, members of his family and others.
Charges have been framed against 41 accused persons, while 52 others were discharged. Of the 103 accused named in the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, five have died.
In a 346-page order passed earlier, Judge Gogne said the court found, on the threshold of “grave suspicion”, that there existed an overarching criminal conspiracy allegedly mentored by Lalu Prasad Yadav to use public employment as a bargaining tool for receiving immovable properties. The order said these properties were allegedly acquired in the names of Rabri Devi and other family members from job seekers or their relatives.
The court, citing the CBI’s chargesheet, further observed that close associates of the former railway minister were alleged to have facilitated the acquisition of land as co-conspirators, in lieu of appointments made to Group D posts across various railway zones in the country.
All allegations remain to be tested during trial.
