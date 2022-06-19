Landslides, floods kill eight in Assam

Rain continues to batter Assam on Saturday. As a result, almost ninety per cent area of the state reeling under flood water after pre-monsoon showers wreaked havoc last month only.



Landslides triggered by heavy showers have claimed the lives of three people including two children in the state while five others died due to floods. Deaths were reported from Barpeta, Darang, Hailakandi, Karimganj, and Sonitpur districts. Eight persons are also missing from five districts in the state.