Large presence of Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean region, India keeping close watch: Navy chief

As far as their visit to ports in Pakistan are concerned, "we are ceased of it, and keep a watch on", he said.

Admiral Kumar said the Pakistan Navy is modernising itself at a good pace and seeks to become a 50-platform force in 10-15 years, and they are adding new corvettes and frigates to their fleet.

As far as China is concerned, in the last 10 years, a large number of ships and submarines have been Commissioned by it in the last ten years, the third aircraft carrier is under construction, and much larger destroyers they are working on, he said, adding, "we feel this will plateau at some time".

"We are keeping a very close watch in the Indian Ocean Region... and effort is to know whose presence is there and what are they up to, monitoring it 24x7 and we deploy aircraft, UAVs, ships, submarines, etc.," the Navy chief said.

"There is a large presence of Chinese vessels. At any point of time, there are 3-6 Chinese warships in the India Ocean Region," he said, adding some are close to the Gulf of Oman, and some in the eastern part of the IOR, among other places.