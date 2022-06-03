Lawrence Bishnoi claims 'rivalry' with Moosewala, tells cops his gang's members killed singer

The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is probing the matter, got the custody of Bishnoi for three days after arresting him from Tihar in a case registered under the Arms Act, officials added.

"Bishnoi has been very uncooperative so far. But during interrogation, he accepted that he had a rivalry with Moosewala and claimed that his gang members killed the singer.

"He has revealed that Goldy Brar was one of the gang members who conspired and executed the killing of Moosewala but has not yet disclosed the names of other associates who were the real conspirators and executioners of the killing," a police official said.

The official said, "Bishnoi has not disclosed the exact motive behind executing the killing and has been uncooperative about revealing other details about the murder."

Bishnoi, who is facing nearly 60 cases, was lodged in Central Jail number eight of Tihar.

Gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana, who were in police custody in a different case, were also questioned in connection with the killing of Moosewala.