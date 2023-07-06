Lawyers should be allowed to meet imprisoned clients, rules Kerala HC

Taking a firm stand, the Kerala High Court on Thursday, July 6, has directed jail authorities to allow the lawyers meet their imprisoned "clients", failing which a strict view would be taken.

Lawyers are officers of the court, so when a lawyer visits a prison to meet his client, it is the duty of the concerned authorities to facilitate the same, it observed.

Emphasising that it is the Constitutional right of a convict to get legal assistance, the court said, "It is the right of a lawyer to see his client in connection with his professional duties, if his client also wants to meet the lawyer. There cannot be any restrictions from the police or the prison authorities. But I make it clear that the action of the lawyers should be in connection with their professional duties and not for any other purpose," the court said in its judgement.