Lawyers stage protest over theft at Andhra court

Lawyers at a court in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore town staged a protest on Saturday, demanding probe into the theft at the court.



Holding placards with writings 'Save courts from thieves', the lawyers staged the protest at Nellore Court Complex. They condemned the incident that occurred at the fourth additional judicial magistrate court on Wednesday night.



They demanded that the incident should be taken seriously and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be ordered.



The lawyers raised doubts over the statement by police that they have arrested the culprits. "The real culprits involved in this theft should be arrested," said a lawyer.



They also expressed their apprehensions as the documents related to a case involving a state minister were taken away by thieves.