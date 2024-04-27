LDF slams BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for not casting vote

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday, 27 April, came out against Union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for not casting his vote during the Lok Sabha polls, saying that his action was an insult to democracy.

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar, who seeks his electoral luck from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, said he did not go to Karnataka to exercise his franchise as the seat he is contesting from was his top priority.

"I didn't go to cast vote. This is my top priority. It is my duty to be present here on the election day," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP leader further said he didn't get time to transfer his vote to Thiruvananthapuram and would surely take necessary steps to exercise the franchise in the constituency in future elections.