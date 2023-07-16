Leader of anti-BJP bloc will emerge in due course: Chidambaram

Ahead of the crucial Bengaluru meeting, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday exuded confidence that the Opposition, by staying united, can certainly challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the leader of the anti-BJP bloc will emerge in "due course".

In an interview with PTI, Chidambaram said the Congress has a "unique position" in the ranks of the opposition parties but there was "no need to talk about it now".

The former Union minister also said that the manner in which the AAP formulated and posed the Delhi ordinance issue at the Patna meeting of the opposition parties was "unfortunate".

Each issue will be decided on its own merits and at the appropriate time and place, he said.