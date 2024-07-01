Leader of Opposition is strongest democratic tool for every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition is the strongest democratic tool for every Indian, Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, 30 June and asserted that he will raise the voice of the people of India in Parliament.

In a post on Instagram, Gandhi who recently became the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, a post filled after a gap of 10 years, also shared a video message.

"LoP is the strongest democratic tool every Indian has. I assure you, I will raise your voice by raising your problems and issues with full force in the Parliament," he said.