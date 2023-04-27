Leaders, commoners pay last respects to Badal at his ancestral village

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami were among those who paid their last respects to SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in Badal on Thursday.

The Akali stalwart will be cremated at the family's agriculture land where a raised platform has been erected for performing the last rites. Badal died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

The mortal remains of Badal were kept at his residence for the last 'darshan' with people in large numbers queuing up to pay tributes and express grief with the family.