Leading Kannada actor Darshan taken into custody in murder case

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been taken into custody in a murder case, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on 11 June.

"In connection with a murder, a Kannada film actor has been taken into custody and is being questioned," the actor and his aides are detained and being questioned Dayananda briefed reporters.

The 47-year-old was picked up in connection with the murder of a man, identified as Renuka Swamy, on June 9 in Kamakshipalya area of Bangaluru, he said.

After the alleged killing, the body of Swamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, was dumped into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya.