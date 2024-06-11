Leading Kannada actor Darshan taken into custody in murder case
Darshan Thoogudeepa and his aides were detained and being questioned, police said
Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been taken into custody in a murder case, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on 11 June.
"In connection with a murder, a Kannada film actor has been taken into custody and is being questioned," the actor and his aides are detained and being questioned Dayananda briefed reporters.
The 47-year-old was picked up in connection with the murder of a man, identified as Renuka Swamy, on June 9 in Kamakshipalya area of Bangaluru, he said.
After the alleged killing, the body of Swamy, who worked with a pharmacy company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, was dumped into a stormwater drain in Kamakshipalya.
"Based on the recovery of the dead body of an unidentified man and the injuries on his body, a murder case was registered. On the basis of CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the deceased was identified as Renuka Swamy," Dayananda said. He added that no details can be disclosed during an ongoing investigation.
When asked whether Darshan has been arrested, he said: "He has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Other procedures will follow after the due process."
It is alleged that the deceased had made some derogatory comments against a film actress in a social media post.
Police came to know about the murder after some local residents alerted them.
The body was sent for an autopsy and the forensic report confirmed that he was murdered, police sources said.
Further investigation led to the arrest of some suspects, who spilled the beans, a police official said.
Based on their statement, police detained Darshan from a hotel in Mysuru. The police are probing to find out if the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy, the sources added.
Meanwhile, sources said the actress against whom the deceased had made adverse comments has also been detained for questioning.
"He was my only son. Last year he got married. I spoke to him on Saturday only. I want justice," his father Srinivasaiah told reporters at Kamakshipalya police station.
Darshan's house has in RR Nagar is under tight security as the actor has a huge fan following.
Darshan made his debut in the movie 'Majestic' in 2002. He featured in several commercially successful films including 'Kariya', 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna', 'Kalasipalya', 'Gaja', 'Navagraha', 'Saarathi', 'Bulbul', 'Yajamana', 'Robert' and 'Kaatera'.
