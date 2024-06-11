Pune car crash: Custody of juvenile's parents extended till 14 June

Besides the Agrawal couple, one Ashpak Makandar, who acted as a middleman between them and doctors from state-run Sassoon Hospital, where blood samples were collected, were produced before the court on Monday.

While seeking an extension of custody of all three accused, including the parents, the prosecution told the court that there was a strong possibility the parents of the juvenile had destroyed the original blood samples of their son.

It told the court that middleman Makandar was paid Rs 4 lakh by the driver of the teenager's father. Of this, Rs 3 lakh was given further (to Sassoon doctors) for replacing the juvenile's blood samples.

"Rs 3 lakh has been recovered from Dr Srihari Halnor and Sassoon Hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble and we need to recover the remaining Rs 1 lakh," said the investigating officer.

It also said since all the accused are there, the prosecution wants to make them confront each other.

Investigations have revealed the blood samples of the juvenile were replaced with those of the mother at the Sassoon General Hospital on 19 May.

Two doctors and one staffer of Sassoon Hospital have already been arrested in the case and they are currently in judicial custody.

Defence lawyer Prashant Patil opposed the custody extension plea of the teen's parents, saying they have already spent several days in police remand and there was no need for their further custodial interrogation.

The minor boy is in an observation home.