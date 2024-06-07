Pune teen's father, grandfather among 5 booked in suicide abetment case

Police have booked the father and grandfather of the juvenile involved in the May 19 Porsche car crash in Pune, and three others, in a separate case related to the abetment of suicide of a businessman's son in the city, an official said on Thursday, 6 June.

According to the police, a complaint in this regard was registered by a man, D S Kature, who runs a construction business in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri area, against one Vinay Kale, from whom his son Shashikant Kature, had taken a loan for construction work.

After he could not pay the loan on time, Kale allegedly started adding compounding interest to the principal amount and harassing Shashikant Kature. Fed up with constant harassment, Shashikant Kature committed suicide in January 2024, they said.

A case was registered against Kale under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Chandannagar police station in the city.

"During investigation, the role of the juvenile's father (a builder), grandfather and three others cropped up in the suicide case. We have now added sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC to the case," said a police officer without elaborating on their alleged role in the episode.