Pune Porsche case: Report says mother's blood samples used as replacement
Police tells the court that according to a forensic report, the 17-year-old juvenile's blood samples were swapped with his mother's
A forensic laboratory report has confirmed that blood samples of the mother were used to replace those of the 17-year-old driver involved in the Porsche crash which claimed two lives in Pune, police told a court on 5 June. The sessions court extended the police custody of the teen's parents until 10 June on the police's request.
Two doctors and an employee of Pune's Sassoon General Hospital were arrested last month for allegedly replacing the minor's blood samples following the accident on 19 May to show that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time. It is alleged that one of the doctors was in touch with the teen's father.
The teen's mother was arrested on conspiracy charges on 1 June. Police on Wednesday produced the parents of the minor, the two doctors and the hospital employee before the court after their police custody period ended. The court then extended the custody period of the doctors and the hospital employee to 7 June.
Police have also moved an application before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking a 14-day extension of the remand of the 17-year-old, who is lodged at an observation home. His remand ends on Wednesday.
