Left-leaning intellectuals urge Visva-Bharati not to 'harass' Amartya Sen

Sen repeatedly trashed the charge claiming that while 1.25 acres of land at his plot was leased by the university to his father for a certain period of time, the contentious 13 decimals of land were bought by his father and he has all the necessary documents to prove that.



Visva-Bharati spokesperson Mahua Banerjee told PTI, "As specified in the notice, the university had given several opportunities to Sen to reply to the show-cause even before the start of the proceedings. However, he did not respond to the issues raised in any of the aforesaid notices while his lead advocate sent a notice to express apology in all the print and electronic media for making fictitious, false and malafide remarks."



Noting that there is no challenge to the assertion that the scheduled premises belong to Visva-Bharati, of which 1.25 acres had been leased to Sen's father in the 1940s and the 13 decimals of land have been occupied by him in "unauthorised" manner, Banerjee said that the institute has the right to take any action deemed legally appropriate to free the "encroachment" by May 6.