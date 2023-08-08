Legal fraternity laments untimely retirement of Justice S. Muralidhar

The ‘negative perception’ of the government about some of these judges and lawyers has usually indicated that they were judges with a spine.

Lawyers and judges, while paying their tribute to Justice Muralidhar, have been unanimous in holding that he deserved a place in the Supreme Court, which currently has two vacancies. Two more Supreme Court judges, both elevated from the Delhi high court, are also due to retire later this year. By depriving the judiciary of the services of a pro-litigant and pro-citizen judge like Justice Muralidhar, the collegium has let the judiciary down, is the prevailing opinion.

Justice Muralidhar in 2010, as judge of the Delhi High Court, was part of a full bench which ruled that the Supreme Court of India and its judges could not be kept out of the Right to Information Act; that judicial independence was both a privilege and a responsibility. The ruling came despite the opposition of the then Chief Justice of India, K.G. Balakrishnan.