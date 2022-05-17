Legal procedures not followed during raid at Anis Khan's home: Bengal govt in court

He also said that there was no evidence to prove that Anis Khan was pushed to the ground floor from his residence by the police personnel involved in the raid. The police personnel have informed that Anis Khan himself jumped when they arrived at the spot.



The advocate general also argued that Anis Khan's father Salem Khan cannot be considered a prime eye-witness in the case since he just heard a falling sound and did not witness his son being pushed by the police personnel.



However, Justice Mantha then reiterated the question raised by Anis Khan's family on why the police left the scene instead of taking the deceased student leader to the hospital. Justice Mantha also observed that the state government's report mentioned about the mechanical process of probe and not the statements given to the police by a home-guard and civic volunteer arrested in this connection.