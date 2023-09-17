Legal profession will thrive or self-destruct based on maintaining integrity: CJI Chandrachud

Our profession will continue to thrive or it will self-destruct based on whether we do or do not maintain our integrity, Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Chandrachud said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday.

Integrity is the core of the legal profession, the CJI asserted.

Integrity is not eroded by one thunderstorm, it gets eroded by small, little concessions and compromises made by lawyers and judges, the CJI said while speaking at the an event on the theme 'Enhancing collaboration between Advocates & Judges: Towards strengthening legal system'.

"We all sleep with our conscience. You can fool the whole world but can't fool your conscience. It keeps on asking questions every night. Integrity is the core of the legal profession. With integrity we will either continue to survive or we will self-destruct," the CJI added.