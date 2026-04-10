Leopard deaths in Madhya Pradesh raise concerns despite official reassurance

A total of 149 leopards have died in Madhya Pradesh over a 14-month period beginning January last year, with road accidents emerging as the leading cause, according to data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query.

The figures, accessed by wildlife activist Ajay Dube, have sparked concern, with Dube describing the situation as a “grim reality”. However, the forest department has maintained that efforts are underway to curb fatalities and that the current mortality rate remains within acceptable limits.

Madhya Pradesh, which has the highest leopard population in India, is home to around 3,907 leopards, according to the ‘Status of Leopards in India 2022’ report released in 2024. This marks a steady rise from 3,421 recorded in 2018.

The RTI response revealed that 31 per cent of leopard deaths during the period were caused by road accidents, including 19 fatalities on highways. Natural causes such as age and disease accounted for 24 per cent, while 21 per cent were attributed to conflicts among wildlife.

Poaching and retaliatory killings were responsible for approximately 14 per cent of the deaths. Additionally, eight leopards died due to electrocution, either accidental or deliberate, while two were caught in snares. In around nine per cent of cases, the cause of death could not be determined.

Senior forest officials said measures are being implemented to reduce mortality, including the construction of animal passages along new roads, improved signage and increased patrolling in vulnerable areas.