Maharashtra struggling to protect tigers as deaths rise; leopards shifted to Vantara
High mortality, human interference and funding gaps raise concerns over conservation
Serious concerns have emerged over wildlife conservation in Maharashtra, with rising tiger deaths and the state increasingly shifting big cats, including leopards, to the Vantara wildlife facility in Gujarat.
Despite spending crores of rupees on conservation, the state government appears unable to ensure adequate protection for tigers and leopards in their natural habitats. While plans have been announced to establish a Vantara-like rescue and conservation centre within Maharashtra, the proposal remains on paper for now, even as animals continue to be relocated outside the state.
The issue has also drawn judicial scrutiny. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has expressed concern over recurring tiger deaths, stating that negligence in ensuring their safety cannot be ignored, and has sought explanations from the authorities.
Nearly 300 tiger deaths in 12 years
Data shows that 298 tigers have died in Maharashtra over the past 12 years, raising questions over the effectiveness of conservation efforts. Of these, 110 deaths have been linked directly to human activities such as poaching, electrocution and negligence.
Notably, 33 tigers died due to electrocution, highlighting inadequate safeguards around power lines passing through forest areas.
Investigations into these deaths have also been slow. Nearly 92.9 per cent of cases up to 2025 remain pending, with 143 cases completely unresolved. Questions have also been raised over official data, with reports suggesting that 16 tiger deaths between 2021 and 2025 are missing from records.
Rising population adds pressure
State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has said that the tiger population has increased significantly—from 101 about seven to eight years ago to 444 at present. Leopard numbers have also risen, leading to growing human-wildlife conflict.
To address this, the state has sought permission from the Centre to sterilise 150 leopards, though only five have been sterilised so far.
The government has also entered into an agreement to transfer 50 leopards to Vantara, of which 25 have already been relocated. In Pune, where leopard presence has increased, 67 animals have been captured, with many expected to be shifted.
Budget priorities questioned
Concerns have also been raised over funding. Despite citing human-wildlife conflict as a major issue, the 2025–26 budget does not allocate sufficient funds specifically for tiger conservation.
While Rs 11.25 crore has been sanctioned to tackle leopard-related issues in Pune, Rs 2 crore has already been spent on cages and equipment. Allegations have also surfaced that over Rs 40.73 crore earmarked for tiger conservation and habitat protection has been diverted to other purposes.
Legal changes
During the budget session, the Maharashtra Assembly passed the Wildlife Protection (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2026, under which permits for hunting wild animals, including leopards, will no longer be issued.
However, the rising number of deaths, delays in investigations and continued relocation of animals indicate a widening gap between conservation claims and ground realities, prompting calls for a reassessment of wildlife protection strategies in the state.
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