Maharashtra struggling to protect tigers as deaths rise; leopards shifted to Vantara

Serious concerns have emerged over wildlife conservation in Maharashtra, with rising tiger deaths and the state increasingly shifting big cats, including leopards, to the Vantara wildlife facility in Gujarat.

Despite spending crores of rupees on conservation, the state government appears unable to ensure adequate protection for tigers and leopards in their natural habitats. While plans have been announced to establish a Vantara-like rescue and conservation centre within Maharashtra, the proposal remains on paper for now, even as animals continue to be relocated outside the state.

The issue has also drawn judicial scrutiny. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has expressed concern over recurring tiger deaths, stating that negligence in ensuring their safety cannot be ignored, and has sought explanations from the authorities.

Nearly 300 tiger deaths in 12 years

Data shows that 298 tigers have died in Maharashtra over the past 12 years, raising questions over the effectiveness of conservation efforts. Of these, 110 deaths have been linked directly to human activities such as poaching, electrocution and negligence.

Notably, 33 tigers died due to electrocution, highlighting inadequate safeguards around power lines passing through forest areas.