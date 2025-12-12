Leopard roaming Pune Airport since April safely captured after tunnel operation

A male leopard that had been roaming intermittently inside the Pune Airport premises since late April was safely tranquilised and captured in a coordinated operation on Friday, forest officials said.

The Forest Department led the multi-agency effort, working alongside the RESQ Charitable Trust, the Indian Air Force and Pune Airport authorities. The presence of the leopard was first confirmed on 28 April, and it was spotted again on 19 November, prompting intensified monitoring.

According to officials, the animal had been navigating an extensive network of underground service tunnels, dense vegetation and low-traffic areas within the airport, making it difficult to track and capture. Multiple attempts using trap cages, camera traps and live surveillance cameras proved unsuccessful, as the big cat consistently avoided the enclosures.

On 4 December, authorities received information that the leopard had once more entered the tunnel system. Exit points were sealed, and additional cameras were installed to monitor its movements in the confined space.