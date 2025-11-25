Leopard sighting near Pune airport: Minister proposes use of specialised technology in search operation

Days after a leopard was reportedly sighted near Pune airport, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday, 25 November, called for an intensified search and rescue operation and directed authorities to adopt specialised technology for safety in the high-security zone.

The big cat was sighted in the vicinity of Pune International Airport on 19 November, prompting the forest and the C (IAF) personnel to conduct a search operation in the area.

As a significant part of the airport premises falls under the IAF's control, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Mohol has proposed that the Air Force be roped in for technical assistance.

He directed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the forest department to enhance coordination and adopt specialised technology in the ongoing search operation to ensure safety in the high-security zone.

"The airport is an extremely sensitive and high-security zone. Clear instructions have been issued to ensure all agencies work in coordination," Mohol said.

The BJP MP from Pune also suggested the deployment of night-vision equipment, sensors and thermal imaging devices, along with a larger utilisation of other available resources.

Although installation of fixed CCTV cameras remains restricted due to security constraints, Mohol has recommended placing temporary ones to track the leopard's movements, with the assurance that the equipment will be removed after the animal is captured.

He has also directed officials to conduct a detailed inspection of the airport tunnel to pinpoint locations where the leopard may be frequenting and to install large concealed cages at critical openings.

Mohol further instructed authorities to restrict human movement in selected areas to maintain a calm atmosphere and limit the use of dog squads so as not to confuse or drive the feline to more insecure zones.

Introduction of new auto-lock cages has also been suggested to improve the safety of the capture process.

Forest teams, supported by airport security and police personnel, continue combing operations in and around the airport as efforts intensify to safely rescue the leopard, officials added.