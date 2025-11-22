11-year-old boy fights off leopard in Palghar forest; school bag saves his life

Authorities have since asked schools in leopard-prone pockets to shut by 4 pm. AI-enabled cameras are being installed to track the animal, and villages are being alerted through traditional Davandi drum announcements — an old warning system pressed back into urgent modern use.

But Mayank’s near-miss is not an isolated story; it is a symbol of a growing crisis unfolding far beyond Palghar.

Across multiple Indian states — from Delhi to Goa, from Karnataka to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — leopards are slipping ever closer to human lives and landscapes. Their appearances are becoming alarmingly common as shrinking forests, disappearing prey, and expanding cities blur the ancient boundary between wild and domestic.

In Andhra Pradesh, leopards prowl the outskirts of Tirupati, drawn by stray dogs that feast on hostel food waste.

In Delhi, the big cats move through green corridors linking the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary to Sainik Farms and the Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

Goa’s lush Sattari, Chorla Ghat, and Paliyem regions now report sightings with unsettling frequency.

Karnataka has seen two leopards in north Bengaluru, while Kabini’s shadowy black panther occasionally slips into view.

And around Hyderabad — from Golconda Fort to Himayatsagar — repeated sightings have forced forest teams to set traps and raise alarms.

Together, these encounters paint a stark picture: as concrete spreads and forests shrink, leopards are no longer distant silhouettes in the wilderness but sudden, startling presences at doorsteps, school gates, farms, and village paths.

For Mayank, courage turned a nightmare into survival. But for thousands living on the edges of India’s forests, his story is a reminder etched in claw marks: the wild is not retreating — it is knocking at the door.

With PTI inputs