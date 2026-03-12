Karnataka: Growing wildlife, shrinking forests fuelling conflict, minister says

Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre told the legislative Assembly on Thursday, 12 March that rising populations of wild animals such as tigers and elephants, coupled with shrinking forest cover in the state, are contributing to increasing human-animal conflict.

The minister was replying to questions raised by several MLAs, including leader of opposition R. Ashoka.

Highlighting the growth in the tiger population, Khandre pointed to the situation at the Bandipur tiger reserve. "The number of animals has increased. In 1972, Bandipur had 12 tigers. Now, there are 175. Regarding the carrying capacity (at Bandipur), we have formed a team of experts and will be getting a report from them," he said.

According to the minister, wildlife numbers have risen at a pace that forests have not been able to match. "Forest cover is not increasing proportionately with the rise in animal population. In fact, forests have decreased. We are trying to save forests," he said.

Ashoka asked whether the government’s recent decision to suspend safaris had helped reduce human-animal conflict. In November 2025, the state government halted safari operations at Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves following a series of tiger attacks that resulted in human fatalities. The safari ban was lifted in February after authorities reviewed the situation.

Explaining the earlier suspension, Khandre said the decision was taken after a surge in attacks in the region. "Safari was not stopped all of a sudden. In November and December, human-animal conflict increased. In Bandipur and surrounding areas, three lives were lost in a span of fifteen days due to tiger attacks, while one person became permanently disabled".