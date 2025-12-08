Maha govt urges Centre to include leopards in Schedule 2 amid rising civilian deaths

Amid a troubling rise in deadly encounters between humans and leopards across Maharashtra, the state government has appealed to the Centre to shift the elusive big cat from the highly protected Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act to the more flexible Schedule II. Officials say the request, made on Monday, is born of urgency, as forest teams struggle to respond swiftly under the current legal constraints.

Forest minister Ganesh Naik said the mounting crisis has been the subject of intense deliberation within the government, culminating in an appeal to New Delhi for immediate intervention. He acknowledged the backlash from conservationists over his earlier remarks on allowing officials to shoot leopards after a string of fatal attacks — particularly in bustling residential pockets — but insisted that the heart of the issue lies in the rigid protections the species currently enjoys.

“Leopards fall under Schedule I, which binds our hands. Capturing or eliminating a man-eater becomes a complex, time-consuming affair. We have therefore sought a shift to Schedule II. The Centre has also granted permission for sterilisation, so identifying and sterilising man-eaters must now be prioritised,” Naik said.