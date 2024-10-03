Leopard terrifies Udaipur villages, kills 7 people within fortnight

A leopard on the loose has struck fear across 20 villages near Udaipur with people confining themselves to houses and schools shutting down.

The leopard has killed seven people and wounded several within a fortnight across villages in the district's Godunda and Badgaon subdivisions.

An over 100-member team from the forest department, police, and the army has surrounded a 20-km area spanning two villages — Kelvon Ka Kheda and Rathod Ka Guda -– near Udaipur City, where the last two attacks happened, deputy superintendent of police Gajendra Singh said.

District forest officer Ajay Chittora said that the pattern across attacks indicates they were all made by the same leopard.

Gogunda station house officer Shaitan Singh Nathawat said villagers have confined themselves to their homes and when they do go out, they carry sticks.

The forest department had on Tuesday issued a permission to shoot down the animal.

Search teams have been firing crackers and playing drums to disturb the big cat and drive it out for a shot.

A trap has been set near a rainwater drain in Kelvon Ki Dhani where the leopard's pugmarks were seen.

Locals say leopards never attacked humans before, but the pattern seems to have broken with repeated skirmishes.