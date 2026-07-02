Less than 1 pc of Bengal SIR appeals disposed in 100 days, reveals report

Nearly 100 days after appellate tribunals were set up to hear challenges arising from West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, fewer than one per cent of the roughly 33 lakh appeals filed have been disposed of, according to a report by the Times of India.

The report said the 19 tribunals, each headed by a retired high court judge, have disposed of only about 30,000 appeals since becoming operational. At the current pace, it estimated, clearing the existing backlog could take more than 25 years.

The appellate mechanism was created following directions from the Supreme Court after the SIR exercise triggered widespread controversy over the deletion of voters from the electoral rolls ahead of the state's April Assembly elections. The apex court had sought to provide an independent judicial remedy for those aggrieved by decisions taken during the revision exercise.