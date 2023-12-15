"Let my life be: DISMISSED": UP judge writes to CJI about sexual harassment at work
The judge pleads for 'permission' to end her life and describes feeling like a "walking corpse" for the past year and a half. The Chief Justice has called for a report from Allahabad High Court
Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has sought an urgent report from the Allahabad High Court, following the circulation of an open letter reportedly written by a woman judge in Uttar Pradesh.
The letter reveals disturbing details of sexual harassment by a senior district judge and his associates during her tenure in Barabanki.
In the letter addressed to the chief justice, the woman from Banda pleaded for permission to end her life in a dignified manner, writing, "Let my life be: dismissed."
Supreme Court secretary general Atul M. Kurhekar, acting on Chief Justice Chandrachud's instructions, wrote to the registrar general of the Allahabad High Court, demanding a report by next morning on the status of all complaints filed by the woman judge.
The woman judge disclosed that she had reported the harassment to the Internal Complaints Committee of the High Court in July 2023, leading to an inquiry.
However, she expressed dissatisfaction with the process, labelling it "a farce and a sham."
Her letter to the chief justice of India has since been widely circulated on social media.
The letter also addresses other women, speaking of the futility of protesting against sexual abuse and assault:
"If any of the women think that you'll fight against the system, let me tell you, I couldn't. And I am [a] judge. I could not even muster a fair enquiry for myself, let alone justice. I advise all women to learn to be a toy, or a non-living thing."
She highlighted a glaring conflict of interest, asserting, "The witnesses in the enquiry are immediate subordinates of the district judge. How the Committee expects the witnesses to depose against their boss is beyond my understanding."
Despite her plea for a fair investigation, she claimed that her request for the transfer of the accused district judge during the inquiry was summarily dismissed by the Supreme Court in just 8 seconds.
The two-page letter painted a grim picture of her emotional and psychological state:
I have no will to live anymore. I have been rendered a walking corpse in the last year and a half. There is no purpose in carrying this soulless and lifeless body around any more. There is no purpose left in my life.
The gravity of the situation prompted the acting chief justice of the Allahabad High Court to take notice of the open letter, underscoring the urgency and sensitivity surrounding the matter.
The Supreme Court's intervention seeks to address the serious allegations and ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the woman judge's allegations.
Read the letter here:
To,
The Hon'ble Chief Justice of India,
Supreme Court, New Delhi.
Sub: Open Letter to the CJI to Request Permission of END MY LIFE and a Message to all the Working Women in India.
Hon'ble Lordship,
I write this in extreme Pain and Despair. This letter has no purpose other than to tell my story and a prayer that my eldermost guardian (CJI) permits me to end my life.
I joined the Judicial Service with much enthusiasm and the belief that I would dispense Justice to the common folk. What did I know that I'll be soon rendered a beggar for Justice on every door that I go.
In the short time of my service I have had the rare Honour of being abused (the dreaded hindi mother curse word) on Dias in open court. I have been sexually harassed to the very limit. I have been treated like utter garbage. I feel like an unwanted insect. And I hoped to provide justice to others. What Naive me!
I wish to tell all the working women in India: Learn to live with sexual harassment. It's a truth of our lives. The POSH ACT is a big wholesome lie told to us. No one listens, no one bothers. If u complaint, you will be tortured. Be submissive. And when I mean no one listens, that includes the Supreme Court. You will get 8 Seconds of hearing, an insult and a threat to impose costs. You will be pushed to commit suicide. And if you are lucky (unlike me) your first attempt at suicide will be successful.
If any of the women think that you'll fight against the system, let me tell you, I couldn't. And I am JUDGE. I could not even a muster a fair enquiry for myself, Let alone JUSTICE. I advise all women to learn to be a toy, or a non-living thing.
I have been sexually harassed by one particular District Judge and his associates. I was told to meet the District Judge at Night.
I complained to the Hon'ble Chief Justice, Allahabad and the Administrative Judge (High Court Judge) in 2022. No action has been taken till date. No one even bothered to ask me: WHAT HAPPENENED, WHY ARE YOU DISTRESSED?
I Complained to the to the Internal Complaints Committee of the High Court in July 2023. It took 6 months and a thousand emails just to start an enquiry.
The proposed enquiry is also a Farce and a Sham. The witnesses in the enquiry are immediate Subordinates of the District Judge. How the Committee expects the Witnesses to depose against their Boss is beyond my understanding. It's very basic that for a fair enquiry the witness ought not to be in the Administrative Control of the Respondent (Accused). All I requested was that the District Judge be Transferred during the pendency of the Enquiry. The bare minimum prayer was not heeded to. It's not that I had prayed for the transfer of the District Judge on a whim. The Hon'ble High Court has already given a finding on the judicial side that evidence is being tampered with.
I did not expect that my complaints and statement be taken as the Cardinal truth. All I wished for was a Fair Enquiry. I thought that, may be such a benign and a fundamental prayer will be heard by the Supreme Court.
I thought that the highest court will definitely hear such a straight forward benign prayer. What did I Know? My writ petition was dismissed in 8 seconds without any hearing and consideration of my prayers. Just one sentence and DISMISSED. I felt like my life, my dignity and my soul have been DISMISSED. It felt like a personal humiliation.
The enquiry will now be conducted with the District Judge being in control of all the witnesses. We all know the fate of such an enquiry.
What Justice will I give to others when I am myself hopeless? I have no will to live anymore. I have been rendered to a Walking Corpse in the last year and a half. There is no purpose in carrying this soulless and lifeless body around anymore. There is no purpose left in my life.
