"Let my life be: DISMISSED": UP judge writes to CJI about sexual harassment at work

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has sought an urgent report from the Allahabad High Court, following the circulation of an open letter reportedly written by a woman judge in Uttar Pradesh.

The letter reveals disturbing details of sexual harassment by a senior district judge and his associates during her tenure in Barabanki.

In the letter addressed to the chief justice, the woman from Banda pleaded for permission to end her life in a dignified manner, writing, "Let my life be: dismissed."

Supreme Court secretary general Atul M. Kurhekar, acting on Chief Justice Chandrachud's instructions, wrote to the registrar general of the Allahabad High Court, demanding a report by next morning on the status of all complaints filed by the woman judge.

The woman judge disclosed that she had reported the harassment to the Internal Complaints Committee of the High Court in July 2023, leading to an inquiry.

However, she expressed dissatisfaction with the process, labelling it "a farce and a sham."

Her letter to the chief justice of India has since been widely circulated on social media.