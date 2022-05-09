LeT terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir

The investigation further revealed that one LeT terrorist associate has been tasked by the said terrorist organisation to execute such heinous crime in the general area.



"Based on the said information, a joint MVCP was established by Police, Army (29 RR), 3rdFID/15CIB and SSB 2nd Bn near Frasthar Kreeri area of Baramulla. During checking, one suspected person was challenged by joint forces however he fled towards the nearby orchards but the alert joint party apprehended him tactfully. He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed Mir son of Mohammd Ramzan Mir resident of Tilgam Payeen, a hard core LeT terrorist associate," police said.