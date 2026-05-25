‘Let the law take its course’: SC orders fair CBI probe in Twisha Sharma death
FIR has been filed against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh for dowry harassment
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said it would ensure a “fair, independent and impartial” CBI investigation into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, while expressing concern over growing narratives questioning the judiciary’s role in the case.
Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on 12 May. Her family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the in-laws have claimed she struggled with drug addiction.
An FIR has been registered against her husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, under charges of dowry harassment.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it was “pained” by suggestions that the judiciary was shielding the accused.
“We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim’s family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure,” the bench observed.
The court also urged restraint in media coverage.
“We request the media not to record statements of the victim’s family and reduce their pain to sound bites,” it said, warning against creating parallel narratives.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would take over the probe immediately, with administrative steps being initiated the same day.
The case, taken up suo motu by the apex court, follows media reports alleging institutional bias in the investigation, particularly because one accused is a lawyer and another is a former judge.
Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the accused, raised concerns over extensive media reporting, including publication of statements recorded under Section 164 CrPC.
The court further directed both families to avoid public commentary and submit their statements only before investigators, stressing that public speculation could compromise the fairness of the probe.
“We also request the public that they should refrain from speculation and have trust and faith in one of the premier investigating agencies,” the bench said while closing the matter.
The Supreme Court said the CBI probe would proceed independently to ensure a conclusive and unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death.
With PTI inputs
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