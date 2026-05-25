‘Let the law take its course’: SC orders fair CBI probe in Twisha Sharma death

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said it would ensure a “fair, independent and impartial” CBI investigation into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, while expressing concern over growing narratives questioning the judiciary’s role in the case.

Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on 12 May. Her family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the in-laws have claimed she struggled with drug addiction.

An FIR has been registered against her husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, under charges of dowry harassment.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it was “pained” by suggestions that the judiciary was shielding the accused.

“We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim’s family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure,” the bench observed.