Twisha Sharma cremated in Bhopal after second autopsy

The last rites of actor-model Twisha Sharma, whose family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, were held in Bhopal on Sunday evening, bringing a close to a 12-day wait marked by legal battles, forensic scrutiny and mounting public attention.

Her brother Major Harshit Sharma lit the funeral pyre at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat after a second postmortem was conducted earlier in the day by an AIIMS Delhi team at AIIMS Bhopal.

Twisha (33), a former Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills on 12 May. Her family has alleged dowry harassment, while her in-laws have claimed she struggled with drug addiction.

The delayed cremation followed a Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing a second autopsy after the family raised concerns over alleged lapses in the initial local investigation.

The AIIMS Delhi team spent nearly four hours conducting the examination, focusing on preserving evidence and examining injuries the family says were overlooked earlier. The team also visited Twisha’s residence and the alleged incident site.

AIIMS Delhi’s forensic medicine chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said the final report would take time as laboratory tests, including histopathology and viscera examination, were pending. He said the team would return to Delhi on Monday with samples, photographs, videos and written observations.

The emotional toll of the nearly two-week ordeal became visible during the cremation, with grieving relatives breaking down after days spent pressing for a fresh forensic examination.