LG rejects Delhi govt report on suspicious Bamnoli land deal for Dwarka Expressway

Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has refused to consider a report by vigilance minister Atishi alleging "prima facie complicity" of chief secretary Naresh Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition matter, saying it seemed to be "completely based" on the minister's preconceived assumptions and presumptions, said Raj Bhavan officials.

According to the officials, the LG refused to consider the report, stating that it could hinder the ongoing investigation rather than facilitate it.

The 670-page report from the vigilance minister, submitted to the LG by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's office, called for Kumar's suspension and claimed that the scale of "undue benefits" in the matter exceeded Rs 897 crore. The compensation for land acquisition was raised from Rs 41 crore to Rs 353 crore, but the report has suggested that the "scale of undue benefits" in the deal was worth over Rs 897 crore.