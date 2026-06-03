Life convict Asaram hospitalised again in Jodhpur days after returning to jail

Self-styled godman Asaram, serving a life sentence in a minor sexual assault case, has been admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur days after surrendering before jail authorities following the Rajasthan High Court's decision to uphold his conviction.

Hospital officials confirmed that Asaram was brought to Arogyam Hospital late Tuesday night from Jodhpur Central Jail under heavy police security and has been kept under medical observation.

"Asaram was brought to our hospital on Tuesday night," hospital officials said.

A large contingent of police personnel accompanied the transfer, with the convicted godman transported in an ambulance amid tight security arrangements.

The hospitalisation comes shortly after Asaram returned to prison following the dismissal of his challenge to the life sentence imposed in the 2013 sexual assault case involving a minor student.

According to court records, Asaram had cited multiple health issues and approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking permission to undergo treatment at Arogyam Hospital after surrendering before jail authorities. The matter was heard by the Vacation Bench of the high court.