Life convict Asaram hospitalised again in Jodhpur days after returning to jail
Hospitalisation comes days after Asaram returned to prison as high court upheld his life sentence in 2013 sexual assault case
Self-styled godman Asaram, serving a life sentence in a minor sexual assault case, has been admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur days after surrendering before jail authorities following the Rajasthan High Court's decision to uphold his conviction.
Hospital officials confirmed that Asaram was brought to Arogyam Hospital late Tuesday night from Jodhpur Central Jail under heavy police security and has been kept under medical observation.
"Asaram was brought to our hospital on Tuesday night," hospital officials said.
A large contingent of police personnel accompanied the transfer, with the convicted godman transported in an ambulance amid tight security arrangements.
The hospitalisation comes shortly after Asaram returned to prison following the dismissal of his challenge to the life sentence imposed in the 2013 sexual assault case involving a minor student.
According to court records, Asaram had cited multiple health issues and approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking permission to undergo treatment at Arogyam Hospital after surrendering before jail authorities. The matter was heard by the Vacation Bench of the high court.
Asaram arrived in Jodhpur on 28 May after the high court pronounced its verdict. Supporters gathered at the airport upon his arrival, following which he travelled to his ashram in Pal village and later underwent a medical examination at AIIMS Jodhpur before surrendering at the Central Jail.
Earlier, a Division Bench of the Rajasthan High Court comprising Justice Arun Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit upheld the lower court's verdict, affirming that Asaram would remain imprisoned for the remainder of his natural life.
In a strongly worded observation, the court said: "The accused's imprisonment is confined within walls, but the mental trauma and lifelong suffering inflicted upon the victim know no such boundaries."
Following the ruling, the court cancelled Asaram's interim bail and ordered the immediate issuance of an arrest warrant, leading to his surrender before prison authorities.
The case dates back to August 2013, when a minor student accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her at Manai Ashram in Jodhpur. In April 2018, a trial court convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a punishment that has now been reaffirmed by the high court.
Asaram remains under medical supervision as authorities continue to monitor his condition.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines