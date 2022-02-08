Light rain likely in Delhi on Tuesday

The weather was calm as no wind was blowing.



The city observed sunrise at 7.05 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.07 p.m.



Meanwhile, the national capital's residents continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 211 for PM10 and 104 for PM2.5.



As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a moderate health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.