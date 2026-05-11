Lightning strike kills 90 sheep and goats in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district

Nearly 90 sheep and goats belonging to a nomadic Bakarwal family were killed after a lightning strike hit a high-altitude grazing area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials and locals said.

The incident took place in the Dhana Dok area of Poshkar in Kangan, a remote alpine pasture in central Kashmir frequently used by migratory tribal families during the summer months.

The livestock reportedly belonged to Mohammad Yaseen Bijran and Abdul Majeed Bijran, residents of the Sunderbani area in Rajouri district, who had travelled to the upper reaches with their flock as part of the seasonal migration undertaken by Bakarwal communities.

According to locals, the region witnessed intense weather activity overnight, including thunderstorms and lightning. Residents discovered dozens of dead animals scattered across the pasture on Monday morning, with preliminary assessments suggesting that lightning had struck the flock during the storm.