Lightning strike kills 90 sheep and goats in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district
Nomadic Bakarwal family from Rajouri suffers heavy losses after overnight thunderstorm hits high-altitude grazing area in central Kashmir
Nearly 90 sheep and goats belonging to a nomadic Bakarwal family were killed after a lightning strike hit a high-altitude grazing area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials and locals said.
The incident took place in the Dhana Dok area of Poshkar in Kangan, a remote alpine pasture in central Kashmir frequently used by migratory tribal families during the summer months.
The livestock reportedly belonged to Mohammad Yaseen Bijran and Abdul Majeed Bijran, residents of the Sunderbani area in Rajouri district, who had travelled to the upper reaches with their flock as part of the seasonal migration undertaken by Bakarwal communities.
According to locals, the region witnessed intense weather activity overnight, including thunderstorms and lightning. Residents discovered dozens of dead animals scattered across the pasture on Monday morning, with preliminary assessments suggesting that lightning had struck the flock during the storm.
The incident has caused significant financial hardship for the affected family, whose livelihood depends largely on livestock rearing and seasonal grazing in the Himalayan meadows.
Police and local administration officials were informed and later visited the area to assess the extent of the damage.
Such incidents are not uncommon in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during the summer migration season, when nomadic communities move with their livestock to mountain pastures vulnerable to sudden weather fluctuations and thunderstorms.
Every year, thousands of Bakarwals migrate on foot from districts such as Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Ramban towards Kashmir’s alpine meadows, travelling hundreds of kilometres with their families, livestock and household belongings in search of grazing grounds.
Over the years, the government has introduced several welfare measures for these communities, including mobile schools for children and veterinary support services in remote grazing belts.
Known for their physically demanding lifestyle and traditional food habits, the Bakarwal community remains an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir’s pastoral economy and cultural landscape.
With IANS inputs
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